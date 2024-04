Share:













In Dnipro, April 20 was declared a day of mourning for those killed as a result of today's russian attack on the city.

This is stated at the order of the Dnipro mayor Borys Filatov.

"In order to honor the memory of the victims of the tragedy, which occurred on April 19, 2024 as a result of missile attack by the Russian Federation in the city of Dnipro and the region, to declare April 20, 2024 the day of mourning in Dnipro," the statement said.

On this day, state flags should be lowered at City Hall and state institutions. It is recommended to hang flags with black ribbons on the facades of buildings.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the russian shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk Region, and also appealed to international partners to protect the sky of Ukraine.

Due to russian shelling, the operation of the railway station in Dnipro was suspended. As a result of the attack of the aggressor state, there are wounded among the railway workers.

Due to a cruise missile attack on the railway infrastructure of Ukraine, a railway worker was killed. She had two teenage sons.