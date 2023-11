The Zakarpattia Region has declared three days of mourning for the killed Ukrainian servicemen from the 128th mountain-assault brigade who were killed by a russian missile strike in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

The head of the Regional Military Administration Viktor Mykyta announced this on Facebook.

He urged the citizens to refrain from holding entertainment events or concerts. He advised praying for the victims in the temples.

During mourning, state flags will be lowered in the cities, every morning at 9:00 a.m., a minute of silence will be honoring the memory of the warriors, worship services will be held in churches of various faiths of the region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 3, on the Zaporizhzhia axis, the enemy attacked 26 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia, Polohy and Vasylivka Districts.

In particular, the enemy hit the personnel of the 128th separate mountain-assault brigade with an Iskander-M missile, as a result of which servicemen were killed, and local residents also received injuries of varying degrees of severity. A clarification of the circumstances is underway.

The military on social networks reports that the russian army attacked Ukrainian soldiers in a frontline village of the Zaporizhzhia Region, who were probably gathered in one place to be awarded in honor of Artillery Day, we can preliminarily talk about more than 20 killed.