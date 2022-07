The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Maksym Marchenko signed an order "On declaring a day of mourning in Odesa region." Saturday, July 2, has been declared a day of mourning. This was reported on the official website of Odesa.

"In connection with the tragedy that occurred due to a nighttime missile strike by strategic aircraft in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region and led to the death of people, July 2, 2022 was declared a day of mourning for the killed in the region," the city's website reports.

By order of the head of the Regional Military Administration, on the day of mourning throughout Odesa region, the State Flag of Ukraine will be flown at half mast on the houses and buildings of state authorities, local governments, state enterprises, institutions, and organizations. Residents of the region are advised to refrain from holding entertainment and concert events, sports competitions.

It is reported that as of 01:30 p.m. on July 1, 20 people were killed (16 people - in a residential building and 4 people - in a recreation center, including 1 child), 38 people were injured (37 people - in a residential building, of which 6 children and 1 person - in a recreation center). 38 people were hospitalized. 8 people were rescued, including 3 children. Rescue work continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, 6 more body fragments were found under the rubble of the Amstor shopping and entertainment center in Kremenchuk (Poltava region), which had previously been hit by an occupiers' missile. At the moment, 19 people are known to have died.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine completely liberated Odesa region from the invaders.