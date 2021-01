Zelenskyy Will Declare January 23 Day Of Mourning Due To Death Of 15 People In Fire In Nursing Home In Kharkiv

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will declare January 23 a day of mourning due to the death of 15 people in a fire in a nursing home in Kharkiv.

He announced this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I will sign the decree. Tomorrow will be a day of mourning at the state level," he said.

Zelenskyy will hear a report from the National Police and the State Emergency Service at the scene of the tragedy.

"But conclusions should be drawn after receiving all the details," he added.

The President once again expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the victims, Kharkiv residents.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 21, a fire broke out in the private nursing home for elderly people Zolotyi Chas [Golden Time] in Kholodnohorskyi district of Kharkiv.

15 people were killed, five were injured due to the fire.

