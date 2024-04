Ukraine moves to stage of strikes on deep rear of russian federation - ISW

The drone attack on the Taneco refinery in the city of Yelabuga, Republic of Tatarstan on April 2, indicates a fracture in Ukraine's strategy to strike objects in the deep rear of the russian federation.

This is stated in the russian Offensive Campaign Assessment as of April 2, 2024 by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Military analysts drew attention to the fact that this enterprise is more than 1,200 kilometers from the border of Ukraine with the russian federation.

According to Reuters, such regular strikes by Ukrainian drones on russian refineries led to the shutdown of about 14% of all russian oil refining capacities.

“The April 2 strikes are the first Ukrainian strikes on Tatarstan, and the distance of the targets from Ukraine’s borders represents a significant inflection in Ukraine’s demonstrated capability to conduct long-range strikes far into the Russian rear. ISW continues to assess that such Ukrainian strikes are a necessary component of Ukraine’s campaign to use asymmetric means to degrade industries that supply and support the Russian military,” the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 2, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced a drone attack on a russian factory for the assembly of strike drones of the Shahed type.

On the night of March 17, the aggressor country of the russian federation was massively attacked by drones.

In addition, on March 15, drones attacked two refineries in the Samara Region of russia.