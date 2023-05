They Ran Into Some Trouble. Ihnat Reacts To Incident With Russian Aviation In Bryansk Region

Spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat does not exclude that the Russians themselves were involved in the shooting down of aircraft and helicopters in the Bryansk Region.

He told about this on the air of the telethon, RBC-Ukraine reports.

"The Russians have already commented on everything, admitted - a black day of aviation. The Russians have already told everything themselves what was happening. Helicopters, jammers, an air strike group that attacked Ukraine from the Bryansk Region with guided aerial bombs were used. There we are talking about the third helicopter, so 5 (aircraft - ed.) probably ran into some trouble," Ihnat said.

At the same time, the Air Force spokesman agreed with the statement that the Russian air defense could shoot down its aircraft and helicopters.

"They've acknowledged it, there's already even an analysis of who's to blame, who they're going to fire for it, punish for this mess that's going on. It's nice to read that kind of news from the enemy," Ihnat added.

Recall, journalist Yurii Butusov said that the crash of military helicopters and army aircraft in the Bryansk Region of Russia is the work of Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners.