Russia Deploys 3 Battalion Tactical Groups In Border Areas Of Bryansk And Kursk Oblasts – General Staff

Russia has deployed 3 battalion tactical groups in the border areas with Ukraine in Bryansk and Kursk oblasts (RF).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy did not conduct active operations; no signs of the creation of strike groups were found.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on holding occupied lines, border areas north of Kharkiv and holding back the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy conducts remote mining of the area in the direction of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Rubizhne.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian Federation deployed Iskander, Pantsir, and S-400 missile systems along the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

The troops of the Russian Federation are strengthening their positions in the Bryansk oblast of the Russian Federation, 3 km from the state border.

The border department of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSS) announced the shelling of the Bryansk oblast, in which Ukraine was accused.