The Cabinet of Ministers has assigned special duties (PSO) to electricity exporters.

Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers at the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A regulation was approved on imposing special duties on participants in the electricity market that carry out operations for the export of electricity to ensure public interests in the process of functioning of the electricity market during martial law. The provision is aimed at ensuring reliable operation of the energy system and security of supplies by introducing for a period the action of the martial law of the mechanism for channeling the funds of electricity market participants engaged in electricity export operations to pay for services to ensure the availability of electricity for household consumers," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 30, Ukraine began exporting electricity to Europe.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the export potential of Ukrainian electricity to Europe is up to 2.5 GW, while under this scenario, the state will be able to receive more than UAH 70 billion per year.