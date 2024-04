Share:













In 2023, the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company private joint-stock company (Izmayil, Odesa Region), increased its profit by 47.3% year over year to UAH 718.7 million.

This follows from a statement by the company's director general, Dmytro Moskalenko, posted on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The total amount of dividends for the past year is UAH 215.6 million. The number exceeds the ones in all the years of the existence of the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company together. In total, since 2022, our team has paid taxes in the amount of more than UAH 1.06 billion. Please note that the record profit of the UDSC last year was not associated with high freight rates. Excited demand for river transportation remained in 2022, rates stabilized at a moderate level. But UDSC revenues continued to grow thanks to the unified logistics service that combined freight with transshipment in Ukraine and Constanta," he wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company is launching an alternative logistics route from Ukraine to the EU.

The UDSC is a national carrier of goods and passengers in the Danube basin.