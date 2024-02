President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleksandr Nadtochii as the head of the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

This is stated in Decree No. 38 of January 31, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To appoint Oleksandr Mykolaiiovych Nadtochii as the head of the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions," the document states.

Previously, Nadtochii was the first deputy head of the State Security Service of Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from July 2019 to October 2023, Volodymyr Petrychenko was the head of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

On January 31, Zelenskyy also dismissed Roman Semenchenko, the head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine. The SSU commented on Zelenskyy’s dismissal of Semenchenko, explaining this decision by optimizing approaches to the department's work, including ensuring the smooth operation of the mass media and guaranteeing them a sufficient level of security.