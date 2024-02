President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Roman Semenchenko, head of the Department of National Statehood Protection of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

This is stated in decree No. 37 of January 31, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The decree does not specify the reason for dismissal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Semenchenko held the position of head of the Department of National Statehood Protection of the SSU from October 27, 2022. In 2019-2021, he was a commissioner of the President on issues of control over the activities of the Security Service of Ukraine. In June 2021, Zelenskyy dismissed him from this position.

Semenchenko has been working in the bodies of the SSU since 1993, held the positions of deputy head of the SSU in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, head of the SSU directorate in the Zhytomyr Region (2013-2014), was on the list of persons subject to lustration and banned from holding public office for 10 years in accordance with criteria of the Law "On Cleansing of Power".