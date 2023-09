The submarine of the aggressor state of russia Rostov-on-Don received significant damage due to attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on temporarily occupied Sevastopol on September 13. The research group on war Oryx and Defense Express reported this on Monday, September 18.

"The published photos show the full scale of the destruction suffered by the Rostov-on-Don submarine after the attack last week," it was said.

Russian submarine Rostov-on-Don. Photo: monitor

Russian submarine Rostov-on-Don. Photograph: twitter/oryxspioenkop

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol in the early morning of September 13, a blast occurred. According to the occupiers, the Sevastopol Marine Plant was attacked with missiles and naval drones, and two ships were damaged.

On September 13, the first photos of damaged russian ships appeared on the network.

On September 14, representatives of the ATESH partisan movement announced that they had launched a missile attack on the russian fleet in Sevastopol, as a result of which a large russian landing ship and a submarine were destroyed.

We also reported that on July 28, a russian army ammunition depot was destroyed in occupied Sevastopol.