Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán vetoed the European Union's budget decision, which includes the allocation of EUR 50 billion in aid to Ukraine.

This was announced by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, after the negotiations of the EU leaders, which lasted until late at night, the European Pravda online media outlet reports.

Michel emphasized that the topic of the discussion was not only the financing of Ukraine. EU leaders were offered a "mega package" for approval, which included funding for support to Ukraine, spending on migration programs, funding for the EU Solidarity Fund, and defense.

"Only one country could not agree to this decision ... The remaining 26 leaders agreed to this 'mega package,' including one Sweden, whose prime minister has to discuss the decision with the parliament according to internal procedures, but I expect to join after that to others," said Michel.

In response to European Pravda's questions, the President of the European Council confirmed the assumption that the 27th leader who did not give his consent was Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán.

"I understand you are very well informed about what our discussion consisted of," he half-jokingly commented.

As earlier reported, on Thursday, December 14, the leaders of the European Union countries approved the recommendation of the European Commission on the start of negotiations with Ukraine on joining the bloc.

It is noteworthy that this decision was supported by the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, who for a long time stated that his country would block the start of negotiations.

Meanwhile, in Brussels, possible dates for the start of negotiations with Ukraine on EU membership were named.