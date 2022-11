The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has summoned the ambassador of Hungary through Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s scarf.

This was announced on Facebook by spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko on Tuesday, November 22.

"Media: Viktor Orban came to a football match wearing a scarf depicting Hungary with a part of Ukrainian territory. The promotion of revisionist ideas in Hungary does not contribute to the development of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations and does not correspond to the principles of European policy. The Hungarian ambassador will be invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, please note which will prove the unacceptability of Viktor Orban's act," Nikolenko emphasized.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also emphasized that Ukraine expects from the Hungarian side an official apology and refutation of encroachments on the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban appeared in public wearing a scarf with a map of "Greater Hungary," which includes part of Ukrainian territories.

In September, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called for the lifting of European sanctions against Russia.

On September 6, European media reported that Hungary intends to block the continuation of a number of sanctions against Russia.