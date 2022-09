The U.S. Senate passed a temporary funding bill to avoid a partial government shutdown later this week, a massive measure that would provide Ukraine with more than USD 12 billion.

This follows from a statement by The Washington Post, the European Pravda online media outlet reports.

The Chamber supported the bill by 72-23 votes.

The bill would keep the government funded until December 16, giving negotiators more time to resolve their differences and agree on government spending for the 2023 fiscal year. The bill, known as a continuing resolution and released late Monday night, would prevent a so-called shutdown -- a forced shutdown of government agencies that could begin Saturday.

Among other things, the bill includes a package of assistance to Ukraine in its fight against Russian troops. Among the funds - USD 3 billion for the provision of military assistance, including training, equipment, weapons and logistical support; USD 1.5 billion to replenish stocks of American equipment provided to Ukraine or foreign countries that have provided support; and USD 2.8 billion for continued military, intelligence, and other defense support.

An additional USD 35 million will go toward funding responses to "potential nuclear and radiological incidents" in Ukraine, as well as preventing theft of these materials.

Congress has a few days to resolve their differences and submit the law for U.S. President Biden's signature. The House of Representatives returns on Wednesday and could vote on the bill in a matter of hours.

As earlier reported, representatives of the parties of the U.S. Congress during the negotiations on Monday agreed to provide almost USD 12 billion in aid for Ukraine in the budget for the next fiscal year 2023 (starting on October 1).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 28, the U.S. House of Representatives considered the resolution of the law on the lend-lease program for Ukraine, under which the Ukrainian military will be able to receive weapons and resources under an accelerated program. This document was later signed by U.S. President Joe Biden. This is the second case in the history of the American state, when the law on lend-lease was applied. The last time it happened was during World War II.

The U.S. House of Representatives later approved more than USD 40 billion in aid to Ukraine as Congress tries to keep military aid flowing and bolster the government in Kyiv, which is fighting a Russian invasion.