The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed First Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Oleksandr Krasnolutskyi instead of Ruslan Hrechanyk.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Hrechanyk has served as First Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection since May 2022.

Since July 2020, Krasnolutskyi has served as Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection.

The decision to appoint Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection Viktoria Kireieva was also approved.

She previously headed the Department of Industrial Pollution Prevention and Climate Policy at the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2022, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Ruslan Strilets as Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.