The 2022/2023 heating season has officially ended in Ukraine.

The most challenging winter in history is over. RBC-Ukraine reports this with reference to a statement made by Naftogaz Ukraine Head/head of the Staff for preparation for the 2022/23 heating season, Oleksii Chernyshov.

According to him, Naftogaz Group has already started preparations for the next heating season of 2023/2024.

Chernyshov said the experience gained over the past year would help us pass the next winter with dignity and prevent the enemy from leaving Ukrainians without light and heat.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Kyiv ended the heating season on April 8. Klitschko noted that the Kyiv authorities decide on the start or end of the heating season based on weather conditions.

In Dnipro, it was planned to turn off the heating from March 22. The end of the heating season is connected with the acceptable temperature regime in the city. In addition, the population owes a considerable debt to the Dnipro heat supply enterprises.