The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) will allocate USD 60 million to strengthen cybersecurity in Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov met with Deputy Chairman of USAID Isobel Coleman. During the meeting, they discussed Ukraine's further cooperation with the U.S. Agency for International Development, in particular, strengthening cyber defense and supporting digital transformation. USAID said it would allocate USD 60 million to strengthen Ukraine's cybersecurity," it said.

It is noted that this will help the Ukrainian government to protect critical infrastructure objects from Russian cyber attacks, in particular energy, telecommunications and data storage systems.

"Ukraine has been cooperating with USAID in the field of cybersecurity since 2020 and already has tangible successes. Currently, the agency is expanding support to strengthen Ukraine's ability to repel cyber attacks and support the digital transformation of our country. USAID has been cooperating with the Ministry of Digital Development since the first days of the Ministry. We launched 80% of the services in the Diia thanks to the support of the agency. Also, together, they launched the Register of Damaged Property and other anti-corruption projects," the report said.

