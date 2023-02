A customer tries gold jewelry at a store in Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Photo by Huang Xiaohai/Xinhua.

A customer tries gold jewelry at a store in Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Photo by Huang Xiaohai/Xinhua.

China produced 372.048 tonnes of gold in 2022, up 43.065 tonnes, or 13.09% year on year, according to the data released by the China Gold Association (CGA). This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Gold consumption in China totaled 1,001.74 tonnes last year, down 10.63% from the previous year, CGA data showed.

Consumption of gold jewelry dropped 8.01% year on year to 654.32 tonnes, while gold bar and coin investment decreased 17.23% from 2021 to 258.94 tonnes.

In 2022, gold price remained at high levels in global market, driven by factors such as geopolitical crisis, COVID-19 pandemic, the slowdown of the global economy, and rising inflation.

CGA's data showed that the annual average price of the Au9999, a highly refined pure gold, on the Shanghai Gold Exchange went up 4.53% year on year to reach ¥390.58 per gram.