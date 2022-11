ICEYE Satellite Leased By Ukrainians Helped To Identify About 2,600 Pieces Of Equipment Of Russian Troops

The satellite of the Finnish company ICEYE leased by Ukraine and access to satellite images of other devices of the company allowed the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to detect about 2,600 units of equipment of the Russian army.

This is stated in the message that the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published on its Telegram channel.

In general, since gaining access to the satellite and database of other ICEYE devices, the Defense Intelligence has carried out radar reconnaissance of 150 areas of the Russian troops. The observation was carried out both in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and in Russia and Belarus.

The observation made it possible to identify and confirm about 2,600 units of enemy equipment. We are talking about land, air and sea equipment, as well as pontoon crossings, radar stations and tents in the locations of the occupiers.

"The data obtained using the satellite made it possible to effectively determine the hidden location of the enemy in forest plantations, in any weather and at night," the Defense Intelligence said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 18, volunteer Serhii Prytula announced the rental of a satellite and a database of satellite images. Funds raised by Ukrainians for the purchase of Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones were allocated to this.

Later, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that satellite images began to bring results on the battlefield.