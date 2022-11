China's top procuratorate orders arrest of former chief procurator of Shanghai

China's Supreme People's Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Zhang Bencai, former chief procurator of the Shanghai People's Procuratorate, for suspected bribe-taking. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision.

The handling of the case is underway.