The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) have served the former head of the State Border Guard Service, Petro Tsyhykal (during the presidency of Petro Poroshenko), with suspicion of abuse and corruption in the construction and transfer of housing to border guards.

Anti-corruption authorities informed Ukrainian News Agency about this.

The NACB and SACPO served the suspicion to Tsyhykal, ex-head of the first separate department of capital construction of the State Border Guard Service and director of the real estate developer LLC Rielzhytlobud Oleksii Romanenko.

As the investigation established, the State Border Guard Service, instead of receiving 66 apartments in Lviv in the America ​​residential complex for housing border guards and their families, received 53 apartments in the suburbs of Lviv, in Sokilnyky, in the Kompanion residential complex.

According to the results of the examination, the total cost of the received apartments was UAH 10.6 million cheaper than real estate in Lviv.

Ignoring the concluded contracts with the State Border Guard Service, the developer company sold apartments in Lviv, which were actually supposed to go to border guards, third-party buyers.

The investigation has evidence that officials of the State Border Guard Service acted in collusion with the director of a private company, realizing from the beginning its disadvantageous nature for the State Border Guard Service.

