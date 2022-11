The High Anti-Corruption Court on Wednesday is considering a petition for the selection of a preventive measure to the former head of the National Bank of Ukraine Kyrylo Shevchenko.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the court.

"We are already considering the petition, a regular meeting has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. today," the court said.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) asks the court to choose for Shevchenko a preventive measure in the form of detention.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for the director of the department for working with corporate VIP clients of Ukrgasbank, who is a suspect in the case of the former head of the National Bank of Ukraine Kyrylo Shevchenko, in the form of an arrest with an alternative to posting bail in the amount of more than UAH 35 million.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) put on the wanted list the former head of the National Bank Kyrylo Shevchenko, who is suspected of embezzlement of state funds from Ukrgasbank.

The former head of the National Bank Kyrylo Shevchenko, who is suspected of embezzlement of Ukrgasbank funds, faces a sentence of imprisonment from 7 to 12 years with confiscation of property.

It became known where the former head of the NBU Shevchenko is located.