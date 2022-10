The Israeli authorities do not intend to change their position on the supply of weapons to Ukraine, despite another appeal of the Ukrainian authorities to provide air defense equipment.

This was reported by the German edition of Deutsche Welle with reference to the corresponding statement by Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on the air of the Israeli radio station Kol Chai, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I want to make it clear that we're not selling weapons to Ukraine," Gantz said.

He recalled that Israel provides humanitarian and medical assistance to Ukraine and will continue this work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 18, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba announced that he would send a note to Israel with a request to immediately provide Ukraine with air defense systems amid Iran's transfer of weapons to Russia for the war against Ukraine.