Archaeological site of Shuomen ancient port in E China's Zhejiang. Photo by Xinhua/Weng Xinyang.

The archaeological site of Shuomen ancient port was discovered at the end of 2021, with ruins of ancient buildings, shipwrecks, and porcelain pieces unearthed in the following archaeological excavations. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

According to the National Cultural Heritage Administration, the discovery is important to studies of the ancient Maritime Silk Road.

