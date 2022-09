The shutdown of the Nord Stream gas pipeline did not prevent Germany from injecting gas into storage facilities, which are currently more than 90% full.

This follows from a statement by Head of the Federal Network Agency (BNetzA), Klaus Muller.

"Gas stored increases our security, helps us cope with emergencies, and returns to the market," Muller wrote on Twitter.

At the same time, he emphasized that Germany needs to continue saving electricity, the generation of which uses gas.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the end of August, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stated that EU member states managed to fill gas storage facilities by 80%.

According to her, such a result was expected to be achieved at least by November of this year.

We also reported that over the past few months, Norway was able to displace Russia from the European market and become the main supplier of gas to European countries.