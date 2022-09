In Poland, they believe that there is a high risk of war with Russia in the period of 3-10 years, therefore it is necessary to prepare the Polish army as much as possible.

That follows from a statement by Vice-Minister of National Defense of Poland Marcin Ociepa, the Yevropeiska Pravda online media reports.

In an interview with the Deputy Minister of Defense, the question of the draft state budget for next year was raised, record-breaking expenditures for the army are planned (over PLN 97 billion). The Vice Minister was asked how much money it is planned to be spent within the new off-budget mechanism, that is, the Armed Forces Support Fund.

"We estimate that this amount will be PLN 30-40 billion. The amount has not been determined, as it is an instrument that depends on the financial markets," Ociepa explained.

When asked what the budget will finance and what the fund will, he noted: "We must take geopolitical reality into account."

"There is a serious risk of a war with Russia in the period from 3 to 10 years. Everything depends on how the conflict in Ukraine ends, but we estimate that this is how many years Russia will need for this. We should use this time for the maximum rearmament of the Polish army and excuse me, but this is a completely secondary issue regarding how accountants will calculate these costs," said the deputy head of the Ministry of Defense.

"It is our task as those in power to find this money and spend it well," he added.

As earlier reported, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksii Danilov, believes that the war in Ukraine will not last for years, but we should not count on a quick victory either.

In addition, the United States gave a forecast when Ukraine will liberate Crimea.