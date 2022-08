Commander of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, is sure that the enemy will not pass through to Kyiv again.

That follows from a statement by the Command of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

"We analyzed the previous actions of the enemy in the Kyiv direction and, having studied this experience, predicted our corresponding actions... Defensive positions are located precisely in those places where the enemy forces are most likely to attack... I am sure that the enemy will not pass in this direction again. We are doing everything to ensure that this confidence is real," said Naiev.

According to him, a complex system of fire damage has been created, which provides for defeating the enemy on distant approaches and in the closest depth of his battle formations.

Naiev emphasized that the commander of the Armed Forces unit that provides defense in this area is in constant interaction with units of the State Border Service, the National Guard, the National Police and the Security Service.

All together, they carry out planned measures to prevent the actions of enemy forces.

This applies both to countering sabotage and reconnaissance groups, and to repelling a possible enemy attack.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, a group of seven men who could not explain why they were in the forest were detained in the forest part of the Bucha community of Kyiv region. The law enforcement officers suspect that they are involved in activities of a subversive group.