Fighting continues in the Donbas and Kherson directions without any particular results.

As a result, the Russian command faced a dilemma whether to strengthen the offensive in the east or strengthen the defense in the west.

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain reported this on Twitter.

It is noted that on July 18, 2022, intelligence discovered a Russian military equipment repair base near Barvinka in Belgorod oblast of Russia, 10 km from the border with Ukraine. There are at least 300 damaged vehicles, including main battle tanks, armored personnel carriers and general purpose trucks.

"In addition to well-documented personnel problems, Russia is likely to continue to experience difficulties in evacuating and repairing thousands of combat vehicles that were damaged during the hostilities in Ukraine," the report said.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on the night of July 24, the missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy battery of S-300 air defense systems in the Zelenotropynske area of Kherson region.

In addition, the Ukrainian military in the south destroyed the command and observation post of the 785th separate special forces unit of the Russian National Guard, two ammunition depots and a Fagot anti-tank missile complex.