Ukraine needs more weapons to end the war before winter – Yermak

Ukraine needs more weapons to end the war unleashed by Russia before winter.

Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak has written about this on Telegram.

"Ukraine has been opposing Russia for 5 months now. We did not fear and demonstrated to the whole world that we can win. To do so, we need more weapons and anti-Russian sanctions. It is important that all the help we ask for arrives on time. Because the war must be stopped before winter, otherwise it will be more difficult later," Yermak emphasized.

The head of the Presidential Office noted that the United States helps Ukraine a lot, for which Ukraine is very grateful.

"But the Americans should understand that today, they are investing in the fight for freedom. Also, an independent Ukraine is a big market where American business is always welcome. In addition, Ukraine's victory will ensure the security of other states, NATO countries," Yermak wrote.

He also noted that if we do not stand up, then American soldiers will have to fight against the Russian Federation for the freedom of other countries, for example, the Baltic States.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, Ukraine is negotiating to obtain HIMARS missiles with a range of up to 300 km.

In addition, Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported that the United States is very satisfied with the effectiveness of HIMARSes’ work in Ukraine.