The White House said that currently Ukraine continues to receive military aid within the framework of programs that do not provide for the return of funds for the aid received, while Lend-Lease will start working later.

An official of the White House told the Voice of America ​​about this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Currently, we are prioritizing security assistance for Ukraine, for which they will not need to pay back later," he said.

The official added that the Lend-Lease program provides for refunds for the equipment received, while other programs under which the United States provides aid to Ukraine, such as the USAI (Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative) and the Presidential Authorization Program, do not provide for refunds.

The latest deliveries of American weapons to Ukraine take place under these programs. Currently, the Administration of U.S. President Joe Biden uses the funds allocated by the U.S. Congress for them. It is a package worth USD 40 billion, more than half of which is earmarked for military aid and related expenses. It is indicated that these funds must be spent by the end of the U.S. fiscal year, which falls on the end of September.

At the same time, John Kirby, coordinator of the U.S. National Security and Strategic Communications Council, added in an interview with Voice of America ​​that the administration is still considering the powers provided by the Lend-Lease program.

"We are grateful to Congress for this legislation. It was passed on a bipartisan basis, and it clearly indicates how much members of Congress value the support given to Ukraine and want to make sure that we can continue to do so," he said.

The Lend-Lease Law allows military equipment to be loaned or leased under simplified export control procedures. It allows the White House to provide weapons, equipment, ammunition and dual-use products to Ukraine under an accelerated procedure, that is, without waiting for a special allocation of funds for this by the U.S. Congress.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 9, Biden signed the Lend-Lease Law for Ukraine.