Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov predicts the supply of weapons from the United States under the Lend-Lease law in July-September.

He said this in an interview with liga.net, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It could be July-August, maybe September," is how he answered the question of when the Lend-Lease will work.

According to him, the Lend-Lease has not yet begun, but the very adoption of the law on it is a very positive decision for Ukraine.

Danilov claims that there is a procedure for the supply of weapons and a lot of factors influence this process.

"You have to understand that the world is not that big. Everyone knows who has what in the country. The presence of weapons, equipment for its manufacture, ammunition," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 9, U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022.

On April 28, the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress considered the ordinance considering the bill on the Lend-Lease program for Ukraine, under which the Ukrainian military will be able to receive weapons and resources under an accelerated program. Later, this document was signed by U.S. President Joe Biden. This is the second case in the history of the American state when the Lend-Lease law was applied. Last time it was during the Second World War.