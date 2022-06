From July 1, the Belgian Consulate in Russia will stop issuing short-stay visas, including tourist visas.

It is reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the operator of visa centers VFS Global.

So, it is reported that from July the Belgian visa center in the Russian Federation will accept applications only for student, work visas, as well as visas for family reunification.

The Embassy of Belgium does not name the reason for the suspension of the issuance of tourist and other short-term visas, nor is it reported on the timing of the resumption of their issuance.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo considers it impossible to negotiate with Russia on ending the war in Ukraine, since "it is difficult to talk to a wall."

Director of the Fourth European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Yuri Pilipson said that Greece is no longer a safe country for Russian citizens to stay in.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced a visa regime for Russians from July 1, 2022, after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supported a petition for the introduction of a visa regime with Russia on May 25, which gained the required number of votes.