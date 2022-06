The State Border Guard Service has warned of a provocation by Belarus with a statement by the State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus about allowing Ukrainians from certain areas of Rivne region to visit forests to collect wild plants. The speaker of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andrii Demchenko stated this at a briefing.

So, he said that a few days ago the State Border Committee of Belarus allowed Ukrainians from the border areas of Rivne region to visit the forests to collect wild plants.

According to him, such a decision was made unilaterally, this is a provocation.

"No talks have been held on this. The safety of our citizens in this country remains in question," Demchenko stressed.

Demchenko also noted that checkpoints on the border with Belarus will not function and citizens will not be allowed to pass.

According to the speaker of the State Border Guard Service, there are no significant changes on the border with Belarus. Units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus keep about seven battalions and separate units of the Ministry of Interior Affairs at the border.

In the border areas, measures are taken for engineering arrangement and the use of electronic warfare equipment is recorded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Belarus are practicing the conscription of those liable for military service from the reserve.

Meanwhile, Belarus has placed wooden tanks on the border with Ukraine.

Belarus also concentrated about 4,000 military at the borders of Ukraine, Russia can quickly transfer its troops there.