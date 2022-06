Belarus has concentrated about 4,000 of its military near the borders of Ukraine, Russia can quickly transfer its troops to Belarus and prepare an offensive. The speaker of the Ministry of Defense Oleksandr Motuzianyk said this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“There are now up to 7 Belarusian battalions on the border in Brest and Gomel regions, which is about 3,000-3,500 to 4,000 personnel. But you need to understand that there are Russian troops there, I won’t say their number, but there are a number of settlements where they are stationed and given that today the Belarusian side provides Russia with all the logistics, it is quite possible that the Russians can quickly transfer additional reserves to the territory of Belarus and possibly prepare an offensive," he said.

According to the speaker, today the army of Belarus has about 60,000 people, however, the Belarusian authorities announced that they are creating the Southern Operational Command, in connection with which the number of the Belarusian army should increase by almost 20,000 and in connection with this they are actively recruiting people into army.

Today, according to Motuzianyk, there is no offensive grouping from Belarus, but the actions of Russia and Belarus are forcing the Armed Forces of Ukraine to pull troops to the Belarusian border.

"We perfectly understand that as soon as we remove our units from there, they can carry out a second offensive. In the short term, we do not see this yet, but we are forced to strengthen this direction," the speaker said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Belarus is working out the deployment of reception points for mobilized people.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered to check the readiness of 4 border regions for a possible invasion of Belarus.