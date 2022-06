The bodies of the killed Ukrainian defenders of Azovstal were delivered to Kyiv.

The Association of Families of Azovstal Defenders has announced this on a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"160 for 160: Ukraine and Russia exchanged the bodies of the killed military! Indeed, the bodies of the killed defenders of Azovstal have already arrived in Kyiv. The patronage service of the Azov regiment met and, together with the doctors, examined and described the bodies," the organization reports.

Among the bodies of the killed, a third are fighters of the Azov regiment, the belonging of other bodies to different units is being clarified.

Forensic experts are carrying out work, which in time, tentatively, can last up to 3 months.

Over time, the families of the victims will be called in for an examination and identification procedure.

The patronage service is now very busy, but keeps in touch with the Association of Families of Azovstal Defenders, with relatives of the killed fighters, and will inform about the next steps later.

Negotiations and the solution of organizational issues on the subsequent exchange of the bodies of the killed heroes continue.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Zelenskyy told how many Ukrainian soldiers were taken prisoner at Azovstal.

Some Ukrainian POWs, including those who surrendered at Azovstal, are facing capital punishment - the death penalty, said the so-called head of the Ministry of Justice of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" Yurii Syrovatko.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin the prospects for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, the release of defenders of the Azovstal metallurgical plant (Mariupol) and the unblocking of Ukrainian seaports.