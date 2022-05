Advisor to the head of the Ministry of Interior Affairs Viktor Andrusiv has proposed introducing an insurance premium for men wishing to leave the country during martial law. It can range from USD 3,000 to USD 5,000. Andrusiv wrote about this on Telegram.

Thus, Andrusiv noted that the total ban on the departure of men abroad harms the country even more.

"Yes, unfortunately, the war will last. And we will need to mobilize more than one hundred thousand soldiers. But the question of departure is not about prohibition or permission. This is a question of how to leave. I propose to make an insurance premium, for example, USD 3,000 to USD 5,000 and a free exit for the one who made it. In any case, a total ban hurts us even more. For many years, it was the funds of guest workers that saved our economy, and now this is especially important," Andrusiv suggested.

Andrusiv, in favor of his proposal, cited the example of his friend, who, due to the ban on men traveling abroad, cannot sign a contract that saves jobs for a large number of people.

"A friend before the war did not have time to sign an agreement for the supply of our products to Germany for several million dollars. For 3 months now, he cannot leave and sign a contract allowing him to save 300 jobs. Therefore, once again, the question is not a ban, but an approach to regulating departure," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed some military men to travel abroad during martial law.

Meanwhile, a petition to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to lift the ban on the departure of men from 18 to 60 won the necessary 25,000 votes for consideration.