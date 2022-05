About 4 million Ukrainians have left Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia on February 24, and 1.5 million have returned.

The speaker of the State Border Guard Service Andrii Demchenko said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In total, from the 24th (of February), about 6 million people have crossed the border in both directions in the directions where the checkpoints operate. Some of them - 4.1 million - proceeded to leave Ukraine, and most of them were citizens of Ukraine. During the same time, 1.5 million of our citizens proceeded to enter Ukraine, including some of those who already returned from abroad (after leaving) after Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine," he said.

Demchenko noted that now the State Border Guard Service records the flow of Ukrainian citizens to enter at the level of about 30,000 people per day, which is much more than it was in the first weeks after the Russian invasion.

The average daily flow on the border with the EU countries and Moldova ranges from 70,000 to 80,000 people per day.

According to the State Border Guard Service, on May 4, a total of 67,000 people and more than 25,000 vehicles crossed the western borders of Ukraine with the EU and Moldova, while 38,000 people left Ukraine (more than 24,000 across the border with Poland), 29,000 people arrived, of which about 26,000 were Ukrainians.

Demchenko noted that the State Border Guard Service has not recently recorded large queues at the borders to leave Ukraine.

According to him, there are separate hours at separate checkpoints, when simultaneously a large number of citizens seek to leave Ukraine.

At the same time, according to him, recently there have been queues of vehicles, mainly passenger cars, to enter Ukraine.

Such queues reach several hundred cars.

He noted that the State Border Guard Service advises citizens heading to Ukraine to use the resources of border guards of related countries to study the state of affairs with queues at the border and choose the least busy destinations for them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, checkpoints on the border of Ukraine with Russia, Belarus and on the Transnistrian section of the Ukrainian-Moldavian border have been closed since the end of February.

The State Border Guard Service began to record the excess of the number of citizens who arrived in Ukraine over the number who left in mid-April in connection with the celebration of Easter.