The Ministry of Interior Affairs declares its readiness to fight back if Russia makes new attempts to invade from the territory of Belarus.

First Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs Yevhen Yenin announced this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We, together with units of the Armed Forces, are strengthening the defense around our borders. We have strengthened the service regime in the border areas, additional squads are deployed. We are ready to fight back any attempts on the part of Russia. To date, we are more often faced with artillery or mortar shelling. In some cases, there are attempts of sabotage and reconnaissance group to penetrate from the Russian side. They usually get resolutely rebuffed and retreat with great losses," Yenin said.

According to him, now along the borders with Belarus there are no signs of an accumulation of enemy strike groups.

"The enemy makes alarming fire, preventing us from diverting certain reserves to hotter directions," added the First Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv City Military Administration is preparing for a possible re-attempt by the Russian army to capture Kyiv.