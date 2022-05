Russia Running Out Of Youth. Putin Signs Bill On Abolition Of Age Limit For 1t Contract With RF Armed Forces

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law abolishing the upper age limit for those wishing to conclude the first contract for military service.

This was reported by the Russian edition of TASS ion Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, the law excludes the age limit for people of working age (including foreigners), in which they are given the right to conclude the first contract for military service.

According to the website of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, now people will be able to go to serve in the army under a contract until the end of working age.

Prior to the adoption of this law, Russian legislation provided that citizens aged 18 to 40 were entitled to conclude the first contract for military service, and foreign citizens aged 18 to 30.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early May, Russia continued to send conscripts to Ukraine, despite the fact that they were the first to die.

The British Ministry of Defense, citing British intelligence data, believes that the actions of Russian troops near Kharkiv have become a tacit acceptance by Russia of the fact that it will not be able to capture key cities in Ukraine.