AFU Stopped Russian Troops From Gaining Foothold In The Oleksandrivka Area

The Armed Forces of Ukraine did not let Russian troops gain a foothold in the Oleksandrivka area.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Bakhmut direction, the invaders carried out assault operations in the direction of the settlement of Orekhove and in the area of ​​the settlement of Kamyshuvakha, but they were not successful.

On the Kurakhove direction, the enemy conducted offensive operations in the direction of the settlement of Mariyinka.

The enemy continued to inflict artillery and airstrikes on Mariupol, concentrating the main efforts on blocking the units of the AFU in the area of ​​the Azovstal plant.

In order to establish full control over the city and suppress the resistance of the Ukrainian defenders and defenders, the enemy uses strategic aviation.

Given the measures to evacuate local residents, we should expect an increase in fire impact in the near future.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military is carrying out assault operations in the direction of 4 settlements in Donbas.

The troops of the Russian Federation are trying to develop an offensive in 5 directions.