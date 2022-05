Metinvest Preparing Lawsuits Against Russia For Destruction Of Azovstal And Illich Iron & Steel Works

The Metinvest Group is preparing lawsuits against Russia for damages for the destruction of the Illich integrated iron & steel works and Azovstal (both Mariupol, Donetsk region).

Businessman Rinat Akhmetov, co-owner of Metinvest, told Le Temps about this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russian army continues to destroy Mariupol and its two factories. The Illich integrated iron & steel works and Azovstal are constantly bombed and shelled. We stopped production and will resume it only after our victory... The pre-war capitalization of our two plants - Azovstal and the Illich integrated iron & steel works - amounted to at least USD 10 billion. We are preparing lawsuits to demand compensation from Russia for all losses caused to our companies," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian military drops super-heavy bombs at the Azovstal metallurgical plant, where more than 1,000 civilians are in underground shelters.

Earlier, the director general of Azovstal, Enver Tskitishvili, said that before the destruction of Azovstal by the invaders, the work of the plant was safely stopped.

In February, the Metinvest group temporarily mothballed production in Mariupol - the Illich integrated iron & steel works and Azovstal.

The main shareholders of Metinvest BV are the SCM group (71.24%) and the Smart-Holding group of companies (23.76%), which manage it as a partnership.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.