Zaporizhstal metallurgical plant (Zaporizhzhia) operates at 40-50% of its capacity.

The Metinvest Group has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Because of the war, production at the plant had to be mothballed for 33 days.

“We were forced to suspend production and were in a state of hot conservation for almost 33 days. After the front line was moved away from Zaporizhzhia, we had the opportunity to resume our production. First, a foundry-mechanical plant and a coke-chemical plant were launched. After that, production was resumed at Zaporizhstal. First of all, we launched a sinter plant and two blast furnaces. After that, we started a full cycle - open-hearth and rolling shops of the plant. We have restored the production chain, now it is operating at 40-50% of its capacity," said Oleksandr Myronenko, director general of the plant.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in early April, Zaporizhstal took equipment out of mothballing and partially resumed production.

On March 2, Zaporizhstal temporarily mothballed production.

The main shareholders of the Metinvest group are SCM (71.24%) and the Smart Holding group (23.76%), which take part in the management of Metinvest on a partnership basis.

100% of SCM shares are owned by businessman Rinat Akhmetov, Smart-Holding is controlled by Vadim Novinsky.