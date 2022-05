More than 100 people were evacuated from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol on Sunday, May 1.

Head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation/Chairperson of the Servant of the People party faction, David Arakhamia, has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Now I can already say that the partial evacuation of civilians from Azovstal was successful. More than 100 Ukrainians, including children, women, the elderly, are finally safe," he wrote.

According to Arakhamia, the evacuation took place thanks to the efforts of the Presidential Office, with the support of the United Nations (UN), the International Committee of the Red Cross, together with Vice Prime Minister / Temporarily occupied Territories Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk. He noted that two weeks ago, this operation seemed impossible, and a week ago - unlikely.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 28, Vereshchuk said that the meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, gives hope for the possibility of evacuating people from the territory of Azovstal in Mariupol.