Greece Will Help Bulgaria After Reducing Natural Gas Supplies From Russia

The Greek authorities have announced their readiness to help Bulgaria after the Russian company Gazprom announced the termination of the supply of natural gas due to non-payment for it in rubles.

The corresponding statement was made by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a telephone conversation with his Bulgarian counterpart Kiril Petkov, Reuters reports.

The office of the head of the Greek government said that, according to Mitsotakis, Greece will help Bulgaria cope with the new situation caused by Gazprom's decision.

Thus, Greece is ready to provide Bulgaria with terminals for liquefied natural gas (LNG), several batches of which have already been ordered by the Bulgarian authorities.

Today, April 27, Gazprom announced the termination of natural gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland due to their unwillingness to pay for natural gas in Russian national currency.

Recall that at the end of March 2022, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin instructed to transfer payments for natural gas supplies to rubles, as well as to determine the procedure for operations for the purchase of natural gas by importers of rubles on the country's domestic market.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 30, the representative of the Bulgarian government, Lena Borislavova, said that the Bulgarian authorities did not intend to comply with the requirement of the Russian Federation and pay for natural gas supplies in rubles.

And earlier today, April 27, the BBC reported that Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer agreed to buy natural gas from Russia for rubles.