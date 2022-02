Naftogaz Expecting German Economy Ministry To Recognize Nord Stream 2 As Threat Of Security To Natural Gas Sup

Yurii Vitrenko, Chairman of the Board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, says that the company expects the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline to be recognized by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action as a threat to the security of natural gas supplies to the country.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We approve the decision of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action of Germany to withdraw the official conclusion that Nord Stream 2 does not affect the security of natural gas supplies to Germany. We hope that the Ministry of Economy will submit a new conclusion, which will clearly state that Nord Stream 2 poses a threat to such security. This will be the basis for the regulator to refuse certification of this natural gas pipeline. Naftogaz provided the relevant arguments to the German government," Vitrenko wrote.

According to him, this is a demonstration that Germany is in solidarity with Ukraine, in particular with the position on Nord Stream 2.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says that the certification of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline will be stopped.

Ukraine is counting on Lithuania's support in energy security in the context of certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas natural pipeline.

Earlier, Nord Stream 2 AG established a subsidiary, Gas for Europe GmbH in Germany, which is necessary for the certification of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline.

In mid-November, the Nord Stream 2 AG company, created by Gazprom (Russia), announced that Gazprom had begun filling the second string of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline with natural gas.