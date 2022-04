Gazprom has completely suspended gas supplies to Bulgargaz (Bulgaria) and PGNiG (Poland) due to their refusal to pay for the gas in rubles. This was reported by the press service of the concern.

In this regard, Gazprom export notified both companies of the suspension of gas supplies, starting from April 27 and until payment is made in accordance with the procedure established by the decree of the President of the Russian Federation.

"Bulgaria and Poland are transit states. In case of unauthorized withdrawal of Russian gas from transit volumes to third countries, transit supplies will be reduced by this volume," Gazprom did not forget to warn.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in January, Gazprom stopped gas supplies to Poland through Ukraine.

The German newspaper Bild in its publications began to censor the logo of the Gazprom company, which is a sponsor of the German football club Schalke 04 and replaces its emblem on the athletes' T-shirts. The logo is covered with the inscription "Freedom to Ukraine."