Russians May Start To Be Evicted From Resort Hotels In Turkey

Travel companies sending holidaymakers from Europe to Turkey have issued an ultimatum to ensure that there are no Russians in the hotels where their clients will stay, the newspaper Turizm Gazetesi writes.

So, in connection with such an ultimatum, a representative of the European tour operator TUI Tantur sent letters to Turkish hotels demanding to cancel all hotel reservations for Russian tourists.

In addition, those Russians who have already managed to move into the rooms are offered to be evicted. Also, travelers from Europe demand that hotels stop working with Russians.

"The purpose of this letter is to inform you that all Tantur operations in Turkey for TI Travel LLC, TI Baltics SIA and Borublita Holdings Limited have been terminated. The contract has been terminated in accordance with Article 9 of the contracts signed between the hotel and Tantur," the letter says.

The TUI Tantur representative clarified that the requirement must be met by May 31, but then on the 20th of each month, the norm can be extended for every 30 days.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian tourists are forced to pay extra for trips to Turkish resorts.

Meanwhile, the ports of all EU countries closed access for Russian ships.