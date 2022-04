Donbas Has Yet To Have 2 Weeks Of Hard Battles, And Their Fate Will Determine 2nd Phase Of War - Arestovych

Oleksii Arestovych, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, says that there will be two weeks of heavy fighting in Donbas and the fate of the fighting will determine the second phase of the war.

He said this in an interview for the Telegraph, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For our troops there, the situation is not easy. There are two weeks of heavy fighting ahead in Donbas, and their fate will determine the second phase of the war," Arestovych said.

In addition, according to him, the invaders stepped up their efforts in the direction of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

He noted that the invaders had lost in six directions, so they focused on the main goal, the capture of Donbas.

"Judging by how many people they throw there, the political leadership sets the task quite toughly. Putin launched a campaign in nine operational areas - Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions, Mariupol, Kherson, Melitopol, and Zaporizhzhia. Now, the number of areas is just two. The JFO zone, Mariupol and a little towards Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. They were defeated in six directions. They have no strength to attack," Arestovych said.

He added that attempts to carry out covert mobilization to compensate for losses failed, so the invaders are still experiencing a shortage of equipment and personnel.

“Russia is now empty, there is actually no army there. Of 120 battalions that they had attracted, about 20 have been completely destroyed, about 40 are partially not combat-ready: it means that they suffered more than 60% in losses. The only place where they are trying to attack is Donbas. Supply routes have been established there in the last eight years, Ukrainian resistance has been suppressed, there is no one to partisan there,” Arestovych emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian military will regroup in eastern Ukraine and plan to move towards Kharkiv.

The Russian military continues to storm Donbas.