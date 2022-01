Ukraine’s Embassy Calls On Montenegro TV And Radio Company To Remove News About “Ukraine’s Attack” On LPR, Aft

The Embassy of Ukraine in Montenegro has called on a television and radio broadcasting company of this country to remove the news about the "attack of Ukraine" on the LPR, after which the Montenegro broadcaster promptly corrected the news.

This is indicated in the statement of the Embassy of Ukraine in Montenegro on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the moment of the greatest threat of a Russian attack on Ukraine, we are literally shocked by the publication of the state television and radio broadcasting company of Montenegro RTCG, which recognizes the separatist group in the temporarily occupied territories in eastern Ukraine," the report says.

Ukrainian diplomats called on the RTCG to remove the provocative publication as soon as possible and not to allow future dissemination of information that contradicts the official position of Montenegro on the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the norms of international law.

Ukrainian diplomats also made public the requirement to grant them the right to publicly refute false information and called on the RTCG to prevent such situations in the future.

"Fortunately, the RTCG quickly responded to the embassy's appeal and corrected all the controversial points in the news. For which we sincerely thank them. So the incident has now been settled," the embassy noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the website of the state television and radio broadcasting company of Montenegro RTCG published the news that the Ukrainian military allegedly attacked the separatists of the so-called "Luhansk People's Republic".